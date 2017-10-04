Tangradi (knee) was placed on waivers by Detroit on Wednesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The big winger missed the vast majority of training camp through injury, which certainly didn't help his case for earning an NHL roster spot. Should he clear waivers, Tangradi is likely to be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids, where he spent the entirety of last season, scoring 44 points in 54 contests.