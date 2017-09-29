Red Wings' Eric Tangradi: Omitted from lineup Thursday
Tangradi (knee) was scratched from Thursday night's 4-2 home loss to the Blackhawks.
The 28-year-old is an organizational depth player who is unlikely to break camp with the parent club, yet he has an outside chance of filling in when injuries strike.
