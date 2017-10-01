Red Wings' Eric Tangradi: Slated to rejoin action
Tangradi (knee) is slated to return to the lineup on the team's top line alongside Justin Abdelkader and Michael Rasmussen during Saturday's preseason finale, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Tangradi played well for the team's AHL affiliate last season and will get one last look Saturday before the Red Wings make more cuts to the roster. He should get plenty of run during the preseason finale, but doesn't figure to be a huge fantasy contributor during the regular season this year even if he earns a roster spot.
