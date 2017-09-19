Red Wings' Eric Tangradi: Won't play Tuesday
Tangradi (knee) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason game in Boston, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
The burly winger sustained his malady on the first day of training camp Friday. Tangradi has appeared in just eight NHL games since 2014-15, as he's mostly been deployed in the minor-league ranks. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Penguins.
