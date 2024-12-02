Gustafsson notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Gustafsson had been scratched for the previous three games, but he took Albert Johansson's spot in the lineup Sunday. Those two blueliners, along with Justin Holl, have regularly rotated in and out of the lineup. Gustafsson is at four assists, 23 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 17 appearances this season. His helper Sunday was his first even-strength point of the campaign.