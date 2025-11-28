Gustafsson was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

The Red Wings activated Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Gustafsson made his NHL season debut in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville, posting two shots on goal, one blocked shot, one hit and a minus-1 rating in 17:23 of ice time. He has collected eight assists in 10 minor-league outings this campaign.