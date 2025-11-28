Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Dropped to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustafsson was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
The Red Wings activated Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Gustafsson made his NHL season debut in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville, posting two shots on goal, one blocked shot, one hit and a minus-1 rating in 17:23 of ice time. He has collected eight assists in 10 minor-league outings this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: To NHL once again•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Sent to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Hits waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Going to Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Ends season injured•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Facing extended absence•