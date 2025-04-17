Gustafsson (undisclosed) won't play in the Red Wings' season finale versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Gustafsson ended up missing 14 games to close out the season. The 33-year-old defenseman is under contract for 2025-26 and should slot back into a bottom-four role with the Red Wings once he's healthy again. His injury was described as a long-term issue when it occurred, so his status for training camp is currently uncertain.