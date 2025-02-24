Gustafsson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Gustafsson put an end to his 12-game slump with the helper. Prior to that dry spell, he racked up two goals and six assists over a nine-game span, so he could tap into a bit more offense moving forward. For the season, the blueliner has been fairly limited on offense with 14 points (eight on the power play), 55 shots on net and a minus-17 rating across 49 appearances.