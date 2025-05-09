Gustafsson (undisclosed) will join Team Sweden for the 2025 IIHF World Chmapionship.
Gustafsson ended the 2024-25 season with 14 straight absences due to his long-term injury. However, it appears he has recovered enough in recent weeks to be back in playing shape. Gustafsson has another year on his contract, so he's expected to be back with the Red Wings in a bottom-four capacity in 2025-26.
