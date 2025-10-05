Gustafsson was placed on waivers by the Red Wings, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gustafsson was one of a handful of normal NHL regular who hit the waiver wire Sunday. The 33-year-old ended the season injured last year, but notched 18 points in the 60 games he did play. If Gustafsson suits up in an AHL game, it will be for the first time since the 2017-18 season.