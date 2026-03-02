Gustafsson was placed on waivers Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gustafsson has been a frequent healthy scratch with the Red Wings in the 2025-26 campaign, appearing in only two games. He hasn't earned a point while posting three shots on goal, one blocked shot and two hits during that span. Gustafsson has two goals and 20 points in 22 minor-league outings this season. He could return to AHL Grand Rapids if he clears waivers.