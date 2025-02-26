Gustafsson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Gustafsson endured a 12-game point drought from Jan. 18 to Feb. 22, but he's now earned an assist in consecutive contests. The 32-year-old blueliner is seeing power-play time, so his offense should bounce back to some extent over the stretch run, though he is limited to third-pairing minutes at even strength. Gustafsson has 15 points, 58 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 50 outings this season.