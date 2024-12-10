Gustafsson notched an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

Gustafsson has two helpers over four appearances in December. He's been scratched once this month after spending the last three games of November in the press box as well. The 32-year-old now has five assists, 26 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 20 outings as a part-time option on the third pairing and second power-play unit.