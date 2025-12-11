Gustafsson was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis Thursday.

The Red Wings may need a seventh defenseman Thursday in Edmonton, as Simon Edvinsson was injured Wednesday in Calgary. Gustafsson has only played one NHL game this season, going minus-1 with two shots on goal. He had one goal and 13 assists in 14 AHL games before his recall. The Red Wings placed Mason Appleton (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.