Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Sent to AHL
Gustafsson was loaned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Gustafsson passed through waivers Monday but he remained with the team through his Opening Night healthy scratch Thursday. Gustafsson had two goals and 16 assists, including nine points on the power play, in 60 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. The Red Wings activated veteran winger James van Riemsdyk (personal) in a corresponding move.
