Gustafsson signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Red Wings on Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Monday.

Gustafsson had six goals and 31 points in 76 regular-season games with the Rangers on Monday. The 32-year-old is likely to serve on either Detroit's second or third pairing. Gustafsson should also see some time on the second power-play unit.