Gustafsson notched three assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-4 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Gustafsson has a goal and five assists over eight contests since he returned to the AHL in early March. The defenseman is up to 26 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 30 AHL games this season. Axel Sandin-Pellikka returned to Grand Rapids on Monday, so Gustafsson could get a call-up if the Red Wings want to add veteran defensive depth in the near future.