Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Three-point game Friday in AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustafsson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 8-0 win over Milwaukee on Friday.
Gustafsson scored for the first time since March 4. He's still earned a decent share of points with a goal and 13 assists over his last 10 outings. Overall, the veteran defenseman is at four goals, 37 points and a plus-21 rating over 39 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Three helpers for Griffins•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Lands on waivers•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Red Wings' Erik Gustafsson: Three helpers in AHL win•