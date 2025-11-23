Gustafsson has been recalled by the Red Wings from AHL Grand Rapids, the team announced Sunday.

Gustafsson has over 500 games of NHL experience to his name, but he has spent the entirety of the 2025-26 season in the AHL so far. The 33-year-old has eight assists in 10 games with AHL Grand Rapids this year. In 2024-25, the veteran defenseman had two goals, 16 assists but a minus-19 rating in 60 games.