Svechnikov is dealing with strained muscles in his neck and is considered day-to-day, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Pressreports.

Svechnikov tallied 20 goals and 31 assists in 74 regular-season outings for AHL Grand Rapids last season and added another 12 points during the Griffins' playoff run. Selected with the 19th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, the winger stands an outside chance of landing a spot on the 23-man roster -- especially if Andreas Athanasiou does end up playing in the KHL.