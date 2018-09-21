Svechnikov found the back of the net Thursday in a 4-2 preseason home win over the Blackhawks.

Givani Smith managed to evade multiple defenders and then delivered a slick pass to fellow winger prospect Svechnikov, who had a wide-open look at the net. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Russian is gradually seeing more opportunities with the parent club. So far, he's produced two goals and two assists through 16 games spread out over the past two seasons.