Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Fed perfectly for first preseason tally
Svechnikov found the back of the net Thursday in a 4-2 preseason home win over the Blackhawks.
Givani Smith managed to evade multiple defenders and then delivered a slick pass to fellow winger prospect Svechnikov, who had a wide-open look at the net. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Russian is gradually seeing more opportunities with the parent club. So far, he's produced two goals and two assists through 16 games spread out over the past two seasons.
