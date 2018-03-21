Svechnikov scored his first career goal Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

The Russian prospect only skated for 8:38 in this one, yet he managed four shots on goal. However, with the Wings on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, Svechnikov could see a spike in playing time over the nine games remaining on the regular-season docket. He was Detroit's 19th overall draft choice in 2015, so fantasy owners needing help at forward should be taking note.