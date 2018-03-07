Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Moves up to big club
Svechnikov will be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
With Frans Nielsen having been ruled out of at least the next two games, Svechnikov joins the Wings to provide some reinforcement at forward. Svechnikov is a skilled, big-bodied wing who recorded 20 goals and 51 points for Grand Rapids in his first season as a pro in 2016-17, but he's scored just seven goals and 22 points in 52 AHL contests this campaign. It remains to be seen what role the young Russian will fill for Detroit, but if given a look in the top-six group of forwards, he could be an intriguing option for fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Struggling at AHL level•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Set for AHL season debut•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Out for remainder of preseason•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Day-to-day with muscle strain•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Surging in AHL playoffs•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Back in minors after making NHL splash•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...