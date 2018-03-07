Svechnikov will be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With Frans Nielsen having been ruled out of at least the next two games, Svechnikov joins the Wings to provide some reinforcement at forward. Svechnikov is a skilled, big-bodied wing who recorded 20 goals and 51 points for Grand Rapids in his first season as a pro in 2016-17, but he's scored just seven goals and 22 points in 52 AHL contests this campaign. It remains to be seen what role the young Russian will fill for Detroit, but if given a look in the top-six group of forwards, he could be an intriguing option for fantasy lineups.