Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

The Russian's goal came with an empty net, but nobody involved is going to complain about the 21-year-old rookie adding to his point total. The 19th-overall pick in 2015 has played limited fourth-line minutes, so his fantasy potential isn't great at the moment. However, Svechnikov now has a multi-point game to his name, which is an accomplishment nobody can take away from him.