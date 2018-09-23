Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Proving to be super clutch
Svechnikov executed the game-winning goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime home win over the Bruins.
Svechnikov has game-winning goals in back-to-back preseason games. His brother, Andrei, is a big-time prospect for the Hurricanes, but Evgeny is three years his superior and highly skilled in his own right. The power forward only produced seven goals and 16 assists over 57 games with AHL Grand Rapids last season, but he didn't look completely out of place at the top level, notching four points through 14 contests, despite only averaging 8:49 of ice time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Fed perfectly for first preseason tally•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Returned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Picks up goal, assist•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Highly touted prospect gets on board•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Moves up to big club•
-
Red Wings' Evgeni Svechnikov: Struggling at AHL level•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...