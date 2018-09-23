Svechnikov executed the game-winning goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime home win over the Bruins.

Svechnikov has game-winning goals in back-to-back preseason games. His brother, Andrei, is a big-time prospect for the Hurricanes, but Evgeny is three years his superior and highly skilled in his own right. The power forward only produced seven goals and 16 assists over 57 games with AHL Grand Rapids last season, but he didn't look completely out of place at the top level, notching four points through 14 contests, despite only averaging 8:49 of ice time.