Svechnikov was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Svechnikov got off to a slow start with the Red Wings, owning just one goal and no assists over his first 11 career games. He seemed to be piecing things together lately, however, tallying a goal and two assists over the last three contests. Detroit likely demoted their 21-year-old prospect to assist the team's AHL affiliate as it makes a playoff push.