Svechnikov (neck) is ready to make his season debut with the AHL's Griffins on Friday, Pete Wallner of MLive.com reports.

Nabbed with a 2015 first-round (19th overall) draft selection, Svechnikov is regarded as a can't-miss forward prospect within the Red Wings' system. His neck injury foiled his chances to compete for a spot on the Opening Night roster with the parent club, so he'll look to continue tearing up the minor league after dropping 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 74 regular-season games before helping Grand Rapids to its second Calder Cup last season.