One of the reasons the Red Wings traded Tomas Tatar to Vegas on Monday was to give Svechnikov a better chance of cracking the Detroit roster next season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It's not a surprise considering many expected Svechnikov to spend the majority of this season in Detroit. Instead, his production at the AHL level has dried up. The big Russian has just seven goals and 21 points in 49 contests for Grand Rapids. Svechnikov had 20 goals and 51 points a season ago for the Griffins, so he is clearly capable of producing at the professional level. He will need to finish strong if he hopes of having any chance of beginning the 2018-19 season at the NHL level.