Svechnikov was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Svechnikov could make his season debut for the Red Wings. The No. 19 pick in 2015, Svechnikov has played just 20 NHL games in his career, recording two goals and two assists. If he plays, he'll likely be eased into a bottom-six role.
