Svechnikov was promoted to Detroit's active roster Thursday.
Svechnikov is expected to skate on the Red Wings' fourth line and second power-play unit Thursday against Dallas. He's notched four points through five top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Back on taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Rises to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Joins taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Back on active roster•