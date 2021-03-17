Svechnikov was returned to the Red Wings' taxi squad Wednesday.
If Bobby Ryan (upper body) isn't ready to return, Svechnikov will likely be elevated to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus Dallas. Svechnikov has picked up four points through five NHL appearances this season.
