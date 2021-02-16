Svechnikov was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Svechnikov has struggled with injuries in his career, but he's healthy now and will look to battle for a job with the big club. The 2015 first-round pick (19th overall) has generated two points through the first three AHL games this year after providing 25 points over 51 minor-league contests last season.
