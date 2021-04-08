Svechnikov was promoted to the active roster Thursday.
Svechnikov was waived last week, but he's getting another chance in the lineup with Robby Fabbri and Bobby Ryan out with upper-body injuries. The 2015 first-round pick skated on the first line with Dylan Larkin in Tuesday's loss to the Predators, and he could stay in that role for Thursday's rematch.
