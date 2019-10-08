Svechnikov was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Svechnikov missed all of last season with a torn ACL but came back strong with a three-point performance in his AHL season debut. Selected 19th-overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the 22-year-old Russian has two goals and four points in 16 career NHL contests. If he cracks the lineup, except Svechnikov to skate in a middle-six role.