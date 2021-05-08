Svechnikov (COVID-19 protocols) is in NHL.com's projected lineup for Saturday's game against Columbus.
Svechnikov was placed in the protocols Tuesday but managed to clear them in time to suit up for Detroit's season finale. The Russian winger will skate on the third line with Adam Erne (undisclosed) and Sam Gagner.
