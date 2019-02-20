Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Continues to skate in injury rehab
Svechnikov (knee) was able to skate Wednesday morning, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Ansar Khan of MLive.com relayed from the Svechnikov on Jan. 9 that he hopes to return from ACL surgery in mid-March, though the Russian being on the ice for solo skating is not exactly a new development in his recovery. Undoubtedly, the 22-year-old will need to prove that he can withstand contact and draw into multiple practices before getting the green light to return. The silver lining behind Detroit being out of the playoff race is that it will have a chance to expedite the development of its prospects by giving them ice time at the highest level without so much concern about the outcome of the game itself, though being competitive is the Original Six club's No. 1 priority.
