Svechnikov (upper body) won't be available for Thursday's game against Chicago.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the Russian will miss his third game in the month of April. Svechnikov has had a decent season to this point, producing three goals and five points across 14 games. Svechnikov will look to return for Saturday's game against Chicago, but in the meantime, Alex Biega will take his place in the lineup Thursday.