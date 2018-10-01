Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Dealing with injury
Svechnikov (undisclosed) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Monday.
Svechnikov got hurt in Detroit's finale preseason game, and apparently it was bad enough to get him put on IR. It was unlikely the 21-year-old was going to make the roster out of camp, and when he's healthy the odds are that he will be doing his rehabbing at AHL Grand Rapids, and may even stay there for a while.
