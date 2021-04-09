Svechnikov was reassigned to the Red Wings' taxi squad Friday.
It's safe to assume this is a paper move, so look for Svechnikov to rejoin the active roster prior to Saturday's game versus Carolina. He's picked up five points in 12 games this campaign.
