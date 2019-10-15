The Red Wings assigned Svechnikov to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Svechnikov didn't draw into a game in this NHL stint, and he'll head back to the minors to continue his development since Frans Nielsen (undisclosed) is back to full strength. The Red Wings hope Svechnikov -- their 2015 first-round pick (19th overall -- can bounce back from last year's torn ACL and remain a valued member of the team's young corps.