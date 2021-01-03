Svechnikov is well aware that he is facing an uphill battle to win a roster spot out of training camp for the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. "I know it's a lot of pressure and (media) are going to ask about it," Svechnikov said. "I want to make this team and want to make the team better. I'm ready mentally, physically, and through all the adversity I went through, I'm even better with that."

Detroit's 19th overall draft pick in 2015, Svechnikov is hoping that the sixth time is a charm in training camp. The 24-year-old has faced quite a bit of adversity in his young career, including major knee surgery, so the brawny power forward will need to stand out in camp among a throng of evergreen prospects to finally claim the job in the NHL. The silver lining for Svechnikov is that he has a decent amount of experience in the minors, but he must make the big leap forward.