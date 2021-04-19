Svechnikov (upper body) will be a game-time decision Monday in Dallas.
Svechnikov's status should come down to pre-game warmups, though coach Jeff Blashill says he expects the Russian winger to be available. The less successful Svechnikov brother has three goals and two assists in 14 NHL appearances this season.
