Svechnikov was waived by Detroit on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Svechnikov is only making $874,125 at the NHL level and he's picked up five points through 10 top-level appearances this year, so there may be a few teams interested in snatching him off waivers.
