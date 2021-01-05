Svechnikov sustained an arm injury in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Unless the injury is relatively minor, this could be a significant blow for Svechnikov who is no doubt eager to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. In his limited NHL outings, the 24-year-old winger garnered two goals on 26 shots, two assists and 10 PIM while averaging 9:09 of ice time in 20 outings.