Svechnikov was added to the taxi squad Monday.
Svechnikov was impressive in his quick four-game stint with Detroit earlier this season, notching two goals and four points in a bottom-six role. The 6-foot-3 winger could get another crack at the NHL level soon.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Back on active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Moves to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shifts to taxi squad•