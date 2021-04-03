Svechnikov cleared waivers Saturday and was assigned to the taxi squad.

The Red Wings risked losing their 2015 first-round pick (19th overall) on waivers. Svechnikov has registered three goals, two assists and nine shots on net through 10 NHL games this season. He'll likely stick with the big club for the rest of the road trip, but the 24-year-old may end up back with AHL Grand Rapids soon.