Svechnikov was waived by the Red Wings on Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The oft-injured winger was able to overcome a minor arm injury in time for practice Monday, but now he's destined for either the taxi squad or AHL Grand Rapids in the likely event that he clears waivers. Svechnikov has appeared in 20 NHL contests since debuting in 2016, though his litany of injuries has made him long in the tooth as far as prospects are concerned.