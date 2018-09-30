Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Leaves practice early
Svechnikov was "banged up" in Saturday's home win over the Maple Leafs, which explains his early departure from Sunday's morning session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The burgeoning power forward picked up a power-play assist over 14:23 of ice time in the preseason finale, which culminated in a 5-1 victory at Little Caesar's Arena. Svechnikov is on the roster bubble, but if his injury lingers, the Wings could have him resume hockey activities with AHL Grand Rapids.
