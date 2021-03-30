Svechnikov was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
The 24-year-old winger scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's win over the Blue Jackets. He's also added two assists through eight games despite averaging just 10:48 of ice time. Svechnikov should slot into the bottom-six in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, though he'll likely garner some power-play time as well.
