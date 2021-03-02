Svechnikov was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Svechnikov posted a goal and an assist in his season debut Saturday, and he kept the momentum rolling with another goal in Sunday's loss to the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old is expected to stay in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets as he continues to make a case to stay with the big club.
More News
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Nice showing in season debut•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Ascends to big club•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Brought up to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Evgeny Svechnikov: Lands on waiver wire•